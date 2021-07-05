Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.25 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

