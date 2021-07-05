Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 909,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.14. 7,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,911. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $669.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

