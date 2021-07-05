Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.69 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00010938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $17.33 million and $610,887.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00817422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.56 or 0.08033221 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

