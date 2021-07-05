Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires 10,156 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

