Heron Bay Capital Management Has $3.29 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 2.0% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

