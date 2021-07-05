Heron Bay Capital Management Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $115.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.24. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.