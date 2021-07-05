Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 15,781 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.73 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

