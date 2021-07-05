Heron Bay Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock worth $44,860,672. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $583.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

