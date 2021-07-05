HeroNode Hits 1-Day Volume of $66.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $197,174.47 and $66.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.57 or 0.00853393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.29 or 0.08012919 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

