Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,263 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

HPE stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

