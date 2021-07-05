HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $369.48

Shares of HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369.48 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369.48 ($4.83), with a volume of 940165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 337.70.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,830 ($15,455.97). Also, insider Jim Strang purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.