High Liner Foods Incorporated Acquires 6,900 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,150.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24.

Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.60. 9,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.95 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.41.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. Analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.73%.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

