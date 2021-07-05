Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

