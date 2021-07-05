Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59). Approximately 1,537,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,072,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is currently 8,196.72%.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £10,016.38 ($13,086.46).

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

