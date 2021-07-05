Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Hive has a total market cap of $135.52 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001367 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,464,145 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

