Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0087 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $160,023.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00891676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.96 or 0.08166500 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.