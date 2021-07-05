Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. 17,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

