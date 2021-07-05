Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCHDF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

