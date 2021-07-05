Holo Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $77.30 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.50 or 0.00918649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.85 or 0.08236256 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

