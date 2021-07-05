Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.07

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$38.07 and last traded at C$38.07, with a volume of 9597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.25.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

