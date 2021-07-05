Homeros (HMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.25 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and $6.06 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00917485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.73 or 0.08161357 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

