HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.50 or 0.00918649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.85 or 0.08236256 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP (HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

