HOMIHELP Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00795013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.23 or 0.07945257 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP (HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.