HOQU Hits One Day Trading Volume of $998,556.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $395,150.06 and approximately $998,556.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.84 or 0.00872280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.53 or 0.08105256 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

