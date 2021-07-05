Horace Mann Educators Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $4,883,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

