Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

HLI traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $82.19. 234,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

