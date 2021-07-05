HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.