HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 23,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $392,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,294,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,146. HP has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.