H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.78 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

