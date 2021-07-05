HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.81). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTGM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 2,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.40. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

