HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of HubSpot worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $4,956,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $591.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -295.56 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $605.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.