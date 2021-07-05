Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $451.77 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

