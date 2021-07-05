Humanscape One Day Volume Reaches $55,809.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $53.37 million and approximately $55,809.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00918804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.88 or 0.08226788 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars.

