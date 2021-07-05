Huobi BTC Price Down 1.8% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $33,607.14 or 1.00560411 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.98 or 1.00096136 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.