HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $588.50 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $588.50 million and $452.78 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.00924011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.08 or 0.08200265 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 588,212,558 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

