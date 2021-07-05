Hush Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $338.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00335664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00135596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00187622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

