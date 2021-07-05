HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Cap of $546,104.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $546,104.00 and approximately $138,606.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,819,985 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,819,984 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

