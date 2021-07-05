HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $32.25 million and $1.26 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,922.92 or 1.00020221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.57 or 0.01464126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00406698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00394205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005991 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005012 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.