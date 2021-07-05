HyperExchange Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. HyperExchange has a market cap of $357,253.62 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00133301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00166230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,275.67 or 0.99922847 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

