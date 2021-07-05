Hyve Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $1.05 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,022.80 or 1.00475566 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

