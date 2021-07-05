I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0847 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $329.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00394824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.99 or 0.01259452 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,967,371 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

