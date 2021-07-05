ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $215.08 on Monday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $167.09 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.89. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.