ICONIQ Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $24,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 131,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 230,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.15. 903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,277. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $149.88 and a 52 week high of $187.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

