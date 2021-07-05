ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $143.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.89% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $143,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $102.08. 106,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,194. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $102.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94.

