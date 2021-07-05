ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $7.56 Billion Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 272.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 85.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 11.43% of Snowflake worth $7,563,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $237.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,967. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion and a PE ratio of -62.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,744 shares of company stock valued at $170,650,829 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.