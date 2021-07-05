ICONIQ Capital LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,159.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,392 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.0% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Airbnb worth $92,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 237.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $808,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,104,253 shares of company stock valued at $300,837,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion and a PE ratio of -9.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.