ICONIQ Capital LLC Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,397,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 4.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 1.43% of Datadog worth $366,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,604.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,829. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,291 shares of company stock valued at $57,268,144. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.