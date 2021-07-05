ICONIQ Capital LLC Makes New $6.98 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $435.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $311.89 and a fifty-two week high of $435.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

