ICONIQ Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,016,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

