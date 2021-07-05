Ideaology (IDEA) Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.18 million and $413,799.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ideaology has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00913642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.15 or 0.08195052 BTC.

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,361 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

